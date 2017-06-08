  1. Home
The Latest: Iran says IS-claimed attacks killed 16

By  Associated Press
2017/06/08 16:52

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — The Latest on attacks in Iran's parliament building and the mausoleum of the Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini (all times local):

1:15 p.m.

Authorities have raised the death toll in a pair of Islamic State-claimed attacks on Iran's parliament and the tomb of its revolutionary leader to 16 people killed.

State television reported the increase Thursday, citing Ahmad Shojaei, the head of the country's forensic center.

Shojaei told state TV that "three of the victims are women." He did not elaborate.

Iranian authorities have said assailants were Iranian nationals, adding they have arrested six suspects, including one woman, since the attack Wednesday in Tehran.

___

10:30 a.m.

Iran's foreign minister is rejecting U.S. statements about the attacks on Iran's parliament and the tomb of its revolutionary leader.

Mohammad Javad Zarif in a tweet on Thursday called the comments on the attack in Tehran a day earlier "repugnant" and accused the U.S. of supporting terror. The Islamic State group claimed responsibility for the attack, which authorities on Thursday said killed 13.

President Donald Trump in a statement suggested that Iran bears some culpability for attacks in its capital.

Trump tweeted that "states that sponsor terrorism risk falling victim to the evil they promote." He also said the U.S. was grieving and praying for the victims of the attacks.

Zarif tweeted: "The Iranian people reject such U.S. claims."