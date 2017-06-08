Indonesia arrests man linked to attack on Philippine city

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Indonesian police have arrested a man on suspicion of helping Indonesians to join Islamic militants who overran a city in the southern Philippines and two others who allegedly helped inspire a double suicide bombing in Jakarta.

National police spokesman Martinus Sitompul said a man arrested Tuesday in the city of Yogyakarta in Central Java is suspected of facilitating Indonesians to travel to Mindanao where they joined militants who still occupy parts of Marawi more than two weeks after their initial attack.

Police only gave the man's initials and said four of those he helped are currently sought by Philippine authorities.

West Java police spokesman Yusri Yunus said two other men were captured Wednesday on suspicion of involvement in the May 24 suicide bombings that killed three policemen.