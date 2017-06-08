Free water fun at Dajia Riverside Park in Taipei starts June 10

TAIPEI (Taiwan News)--As summer heats up and temperature rises in Taipei, the city’s Hydraulic Engineering Office (HEO) announced on Thursday that the water playground at Dajia Riverside Park on the left bank of the Keelung River will be open from June to September.

The fountain apparatus will operate from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. every Saturday and Sunday in June, with the spraying frequency increased to three sessions every day in July and August.

(photo courtesy of Taipei City Government)

The spray zone features various installations designed with the themes of giant flowers, circles, and bamboo dragonfly promise to provide kids with exciting aquatic entertainment, the HEO said.

Dajia Riverside Park has become a destination for family recreation with its vast plaza and greens suitable for activities such as cycling, skateboarding, and roller-skating, according to HEO.

Following the opening of the park’s inclusive playground in April, the large sand center—which boasts excavators, sand tables, slides, and climbing facilities--has also become a new attraction for kids, the office said.

(photo courtesy of Taipei City Government)

Dajia Riverside Park Sand Center and Water Playground

Driving Directions:

Enter Keelung River Floodgate No. 8 or 9, turn left, and go straight to the Hope Fountain.

Public Transportation:

Bus: Bus 72, 222 (Dajia Riverside Park), or M9 (Floodgate No. 8 Stop)

MRT: Embark at Yuanshan Station and transfer to R34 (Floodgate No. 8 Stop)

Month Dajia Riverside Park Water Playground Opening Hours June 3 PM – 6 PM, Saturday and Sunday July – August 10 AM - 10:40 AM, 11 AM – 11:40 AM, 3 PM – 6 PM (every day) September 3 PM – 6 PM, Saturday and Sunday *Note: Closed October to May

(photo courtesy of Taipei City Government)