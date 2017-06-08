BC-AS--Asian News Digest, AS

TOP STORIES:

CHINA-IVANKA TRUMP-MISSING INVESTIGATOR-WIFE — China's detention of an activist who had been investigating a shoe factory used by brands including Ivanka Trump's has left his wife scrambling to help him while taking care of their extended family. Deng Guilian spoke to the AP about her family's plight despite pressure from Chinese authorities who at times have left her in tears. "I have an unknown tenacity," she says. By Erika Kinetz. UPCOMING: 2,500 words by 0800GMT, photos. With 800-word abridged version.

MYANMAR-MILITARY PLANE — A navy ship and local fishermen found bodies and aircraft parts in the seas off Myanmar after a military plane carrying 120 people disappeared, a military spokesman said. By Esther Htusan. Sent 300 words, map.

SKOREA-CORRUPTION-SAMSUNG — A court has convicted South Korea's former health minister of pressuring the country's pension fund to support a merger of two Samsung companies. By Youkyung Lee. Sent 430 words, photos.

KOREAS-TENSIONS — North Korea fired several suspected short-range anti-ship missiles in a continuation of defiant launches as it seeks to build a nuclear missile capable of reaching the continental United States. By Hyung-Jin Kim and Kim Tong-Hyung. Sent 590 words, photos. With KOREAS-TENSIONS-TIMELINE.

INDIA-HEAT WAVE DEATHS — India is now two and a half times more likely to experience a deadly heat wave than a half century ago — a sobering finding given that the world is on track for hotter times to come. By Katy Daigle. Sent 930 words, photos.

INDIA-FACTORY EXPLOSION — An explosion at a fireworks factory caused a fire that has killed 23 workers in central India. Sent 100 words, photos.

INDONESIA-PAPUA RIOT — A major church in Indonesia's predominantly Christian Papua province said a riot in the provincial capital last month was sparked by the military burning Bibles, contradicting the police account of events. Sent 320 words.

KASHMIR FIGHTING — The Indian army says six suspected militants and an army soldiers have been killed in a pair of gunbattles along the highly militarized de facto border that divides Kashmir. Sent 200 words.

CHINA-US-CLIMATE — America and China have "extraordinary opportunities" to work together on clean energy, U.S. Energy Secretary Rick Perry said. Sent 390 words, photos.

NEPAL-CLIMBER PUNISHED — A Pole who illegally traversed Mount Everest has been banned from climbing in Nepal for 10 years and faces deportation, an official said. Sent 150 words.

INTERNATIONAL:

BRITAIN-ELECTION — A better-than-expected Labour campaign and two recent terror attacks have made the outcome of Britain's snap election uncertain. By Danica Kirka. Developing from polls closing at. With BRITAIN-ELECTION-WHY IT MATTERS; BRITAIN-ELECTION-THE LATEST.

FINANCIAL:

CHINA-TRADE — China's trade growth rebounded in May in a positive sign for global demand and the cooling Chinese economy. Sent 310 words.

FINANCIAL MARKETS — Asian stocks benchmarks were fairly steady as investors parsed economic data and awaited market-moving events in Europe, including Britain's general election and a European Central Bank meeting. By Kelvin Chan. Sent 540 words, photos.

___

