Taiwan President meets St. Kitts and Nevis PM, calls for enhanced ties

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) - Taiwan’s President Tsai Ing-wen on Thursday met with the Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis, Timothy Sylvester Harris, at the Presidential Office, where they held talks on various issues to enhance bilateral relations between the two countries.

Dr. Timothy Sylvester Harris led a delegation to Taiwan on June 6 at the invitation of Taiwan’s government.

This is the prime minister’s third visit to the nation. Last May, he led a delegation to Taiwan for President Tsai’s inauguration ceremony.

Delivering a statement alongside Dr. Timothy Sylvester Harris, Tsai said the Federation of St.Kitts and Nevis is an important ally of the Republic of China. The two have maintained diplomatic relations since 1983, when the Caribbean country achieved independence.

The participation of Prime Minister Timothy Sylvester Harris at last year’s inauguration ceremony and his multiple official visits to Taiwan reflect the friendly relations between the two countries, and the mutual interests to strengthen ties,” Tsai added.

The President also thanked St. Kitts and Nevis for its continuous support for Taiwan’s participation in international organizations, while highlighting the importance of opening new paths of cooperation in diverse fields, including infrastructure development, agriculture, culture, and education.

St. Kitts and Nevis ranked No.2 in the Caribbean community (CARICOM) in terms of gross national income per capita. It also ranks top among the CARICOM by the World Bank for ease of doing business.