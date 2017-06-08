Upcoming singing competition before Hari Raya Idul Fitri celebration in Taipei

TAIPEI (Taiwan News)--An advance activity for the 2017 Hari Raya Idul Fitri celebration in Taipei—a singing competition--will be held from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on June 18 at Taipei Main Station Gate South 2 Plaza. Prizes of NT$8,000, NT$5,000 and NT$3,000 will be awarded to the first, second, and third place winners respectively. Three other outstanding singers will also be chosen and each will win NT$1,000.

To register for the competition, please visit the activity page.

The songs contestants can sing are not limited as long as they bring their own file for accompanying music.

Taipei Department of Information and Tourism Commissioner Chien Yu-yen (簡余晏) said Muslim friends love singing and that the singing competition is designed for them to show their singing talent.

Moreover, the top three winners of the singing competition will be entitled to sing on stage at the Hari Raya Idul Fitri celebration to be held at the Taipei Travel Plaza, about three minutes’ walk from Taipei Main Station Gate South 2 Plaza, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on June 25.

The celebration will also include performances by singers and groups such as Fitri Carlina, Septi Vhanesa, Relix Band, Sucy Suryati, Fresh Morning, and X-series.

There will also be a Muslim market with a variety of stalls at the venue on June 25, and Muslim friends attending the celebration will have a chance to get free limited snacks and drinks as well as limited red envelops from Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je (柯文哲). There will also be a prize drawing event. So don’t be late.