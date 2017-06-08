China's trade growth rebounds in May

BEIJING (AP) — China's trade growth rebounded at least temporarily in May in a possible positive sign for global demand and the Chinese economy.

Customs data on Thursday showed exports rose by a better-than-expected 8.7 percent over a year earlier, up from April's 8 percent growth. Imports gained 14.8 percent, up from the previous month's 11.9 percent.

Forecasters say the strength in Chinese demand for imports is unlikely to last as Beijing tightens credit controls in an effort to reduce the risks of surging debt.