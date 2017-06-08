Former homeless man donates $10,000 to Canadian shelter

THUNDER BAY, Ontario (AP) — A Canadian man who was homeless for years has donated $10,000 to a shelter that once supported him.

The act of kindness has triggered a slew of additional donations for Shelter House in Thunder Bay, Ontario, which had to close an outreach program April 1 when it ran out of funds for the operation. Its Street Outreach Services program involved staffers driving around to check on the homeless.

A development officer at the shelter says an aboriginal man who had used the facility and the outreach program extensively walked in recently and said he wanted to give back. Alexandra Calderon says her first reaction was to urge him to keep the money but he wanted to make sure his friends are safe.

The man wishes to remain anonymous.