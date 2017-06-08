Summer is the best time to enjoy Thai cuisine! Grand Hyatt Taipei has invited guest chef Mr. Sane Sripeaw from Hyatt Regency Hua Hin and welcomes Thai food lovers to experience the ‘Taste of Thai’ at Café from 12 - 30 June, 2017.

Meanwhile, Grand Hyatt Taipei cooperates with Thailand Trade and Economic Office will have a lucky draw on 12 June for guests during lunch period at Café. The first prize is a pair of Taipei–Bangkok roundtrip tickets plus a two-night complimentary stay at the just-opened luxury hotel Park Hyatt Bangkok! In addition, a second-wave lucky draw will be held on 1 July and the prizes will include a three-night complimentary stay at Hyatt Regency Phuket Resort or Hyatt Regency Hua Hin.

‘Thai cuisine is famous for its harmony and complicated combinations of spicy, sour, sweet, salty and bitter. It is usually described as comprising four regional cuisines – Central, Northeastern, Northern and Southern – each of which imparts its characteristic features in terms food ingredients and flavors,’ explains guest chef Sripeaw with a big smile.

Khao tan na tang is famous for its crispy rice crackers and the creamy and savory dip made with coconut milk, peanuts and minced pork. ‘The crispy texture of the rice cracker and the ratio of the coconut in the dip are the key points to make this dish flavorful,’ says chef Sripeaw. At the same time, chef Sripeaw will present one of the most classic Thai dishes, “tom yum goong,” at Café. Once you have a sip, you can almost feel like you are in Thailand. Gaeng kiew waan moo, khao niew ma muang and many other representative Thai dishes which will satisfy guests’ tastebuds!

Meanwhile, for guests who prefer a la carte dishes, Cheers at the first level at Grand Hyatt Taipei will present a special selection of Thai cuisine for guests’ choice from 15-30 June. For more dining information or reservations, please contact the restaurant reservation center at Grand Hyatt Taipei at 02 2720 1234 ext. 3198. Our staff will be happy to assist. To discover the latest information about accommodations and dining, guests can also visit taipei.grand.hyatt.com or join Grand Hyatt Taipei’s Facebook fan page (Facebook.com/GrandHyattTaipei).