Mexico asks Guatemala to extradite ex-governor Javier Duarte

GUATEMALA CITY (AP) — The Mexican government has formally requested the extradition of a fugitive governor captured in April in Guatemala.

Guatemala's foreign ministry in a message to reporters said Wednesday the request has been forwarded to justice officials so it could be considered by the court handling Javier Duarte's case.

Judges will consider evidence produced by Mexico to support its corruption charges.

Duarte was arrested in a lakeside tourist town six months after resigning as governor of Veracruz. He faces embezzlement and organized crime charges in Mexico.

Also in April, Italian authorities captured fugitive ex-Tamaulipas Gov. Tomas Yarrington. On Monday, Mexican authorities announced the arrest of a third fugitive former governor in Panama, Roberto Borge of Quintana Roo state.

All three were members of President Enrique Pena Nieto's ruling Institutional Revolutionary Party.