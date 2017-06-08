Taiwan Headline News

Taipei, June 8 -- The lead stories in major Taiwan Chinese language dailies on Thursday are as follows:

@United Daily News: Agriculture minister faces tough questions in Yunlin over prices of vegetables.

@China Times: Pentagon report on PLA opposes change of status quo in Taiwan Strait.

@Liberty Times: Mandarin Daily News embroiled in power struggle over lucrative rebuilding plan.

@Apple Daily: Gas explosion at central kitchen leaves 12 injured in New Taipei.

@Economic Daily News: OBI Pharma, MediaTek workers top earners among Taiwanese employees.

@Commercial Times: Export growth in May offset by rise of Taiwan dollar.

