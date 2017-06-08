Kershaw helps Dodgers to 2-1 win over Washington

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Clayton Kershaw outdueled Stephen Strasburg with seven sharp innings, helping the Los Angeles Dodgers edge the Washington Nationals 2-1 on Wednesday.

Kershaw (8-2) allowed three hits and struck out nine in his first win since May 17. Pedro Baez got two outs before Kenley Jansen finished for his 10th save.

Strasburg (7-2) struck out eight in six innings in his first loss since April 29. The ace right-hander was 5-0 with a 2.75 ERA in his previous six starts.

In a rematch of last year's NL Division Series, won by Los Angeles in five games, the NL-leading Nationals took two of three from the Dodgers.

Ryan Zimmerman hit his 17th homer for Washington in the second.

Corey Seager went deep for Los Angeles, and Yasmani Grandal hit a tiebreaking RBI double in the Dodgers' two-run sixth.

BLUE JAYS 7, ATHLETICS 5, 10 INNINGS

OAKLAND, California (AP) — Josh Donaldson hit a tiebreaking two-run homer in the 10th inning against his former club, helping the Blue Jays avoid a sweep.

Frankie Montas (1-1) plunked Kevin Pillar before Donaldson hit a drive over the wall in left-center. Justin Smoak added a two-out drive to center for his second homer of the game.

Ryan Tepera (4-1) pitched a 1-2-3 ninth for the win, and Roberto Osuna finished for his 14th save.

ROCKIES 8, INDIANS 1

DENVER (AP) — Kyle Freeland pitched 6 1/3 effective innings and Nolan Arenado drove in three runs as the Rockies earned their fourth straight win.

Charlie Blackmon added two RBIs for the Rockies, who lead the NL with 38 wins. Ian Desmond had three hits and scored two runs.

Freeland (7-3) allowed one run and six hits, struck out five and walked none while lowering his ERA to 3.34.

Cleveland right-hander Trevor Bauer (5-5), pitching on two days' rest, allowed four runs and tied his season high with five walks in 3 1/3 innings. He threw just 30 pitches Sunday against Kansas City before rain halted the game and ended his appearance.