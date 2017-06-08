Teen dies at protest as Venezuela political unrest persists

Anti-government demonstrators clash with security forces in Caracas, Venezuela, Wednesday, June 7, 2017. The protest movement has claim
An officer fires his shotgun at demonstrators during clashes between authorities and anti-government demonstrators in Caracas, Venezuel
A demonstrator takes cover behind a home made shield decorated with an image of Jesus during clashes with security forces in Caracas, V
Demonstrators race across the street as they cover themselves with shields during clashes with authorities in Caracas, Venezuela, Wedne
A demonstrator runs past burning debris during clashes between authorities and anti-government demonstrators in Caracas, Venezuela, Wed
A wounded demonstrator is carried to safety during clashes between authorities and anti-government demonstrators in Caracas, Venezuela,
Demonstratorss take cover behind their shields during clashes with authorities in Caracas, Venezuela, Wednesday, June 7, 2017. The prot
CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — Intense clashes in Venezuela's capital have left a teenager dead as protesters marched through the streets of Caracas demanding an end to the government's push to rewrite the constitution.
Hundreds of national guardsmen and police officers fired tear gas canisters at protesters Wednesday.
Videos circulating on social media showed paramedics trying to resuscitate a lifeless young man as he bled profusely from his chest. Authorities said they were investigating the 17-year-old man's death.
Nearly 70 people have been killed in two months of political unrest in Venezuela, thousands taking to the streets nearly every day decrying President Nicolas Maduro.
The latest death comes amid opposition reports that national guardsmen are robbing protesters at demonstrations. The nation's defense chief on Tuesday called on national guardsmen to refrain from excessive force.