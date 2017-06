Dominican officials jailed in case linked to Brazil scandal

SANTO DOMINGO, Dominican Republic (AP) — A Cabinet minister in the Dominican Republic will remain in custody as he faces charges in a corruption case involving Brazilian construction company Odebrecht.

Supreme Court Justice Francisco Ortega ordered Industry and Commerce Minister Tamistocles Montas and seven others held for 18 months of "preventive detention" as authorities investigate allegations that Odebrecht paid bribes to secure government construction contracts.

The judge ruled Wednesday that three legislators also suspected of involvement cannot be detained because of parliamentary immunity.

Two former officials got house arrest for health reasons.

Executives of Odebrecht told U.S. prosecutors that the company paid $92 million in bribes to Dominican officials since 2001 to secure government contracts.

Montas has said he did not sign the contracts and has denied any wrongdoing.