3 boys arrested in connection with school worker shooting

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Authorities say three boys under the age of 12 have been arrested in connection with the shooting of a Virginia public schools employee at an administrative building.

Police said Wednesday that a 10-year-old and two 11-year-olds have been charged in connection with the May shooting that injured a Richmond Public Schools employee at a building that houses administrative offices.

Police say the boys were arrested Tuesday after officers responded to a burglar alarm at an elementary school. They say officers learned the three were also involved in the burglary at the administrative building during which the woman was shot.

Police say they have each been charged with burglary, grand larceny, robbery and use of a firearm in commission of a felony. All are being charged as juveniles.