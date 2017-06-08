GOP senator admonishes Democrat for persistent questioning

WASHINGTON (AP) — Senate Intelligence Committee Chairman Richard Burr admonished California Sen. Kamala Harris, along with other Democrats, and asked her to be more respectful Wednesday as she pressed intelligence chiefs testifying before the panel.

Harris pressed Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, asking him if he would send a letter to Special Counsel Robert Mueller giving him unlimited authority in his probe into possible ties between President Donald Trump's campaign and Russia.

The exchange was tense, with Harris interrupting Rosenstein as he said there wasn't time to explain the answer. Eventually, Burr interjected and asked Harris to suspend.

After the hearing, Oregon Sen. Ron Wyden, a senior Democrat on the panel, tweeted that Harris was "getting facts onto the record" and that he wasn't interrupted when he asked tough questions.