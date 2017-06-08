Remains of former slave eyed for sainthood moved to church

DENVER (AP) — In a step toward possible sainthood, the remains of a former slave have been moved to a Catholic cathedral in Denver so people can more easily honor her and pray for her help.

People lined up Wednesday to view the skull and other bones of Julia Greeley before they were sealed in a wooden chest and placed next to the altar at the Cathedral Basilica of the Immaculate Conception.

The domestic worker was known for her charity work and evangelism until her death in 1918.

The remains were exhumed last month from her grave in a suburban Denver cemetery and moved to the cathedral — a typical step at the beginning of the sainthood process.

Greeley is one of five African-Americans being considered for sainthood and the newest to join the list.