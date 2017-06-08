Judge: Man who tried to get Trump tax returns wasn't coerced

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — A judge has rejected arguments that federal agents coerced a Louisiana private investigator into confessing that he tried to illegally obtain Donald Trump's tax returns before last year's presidential election.

In a ruling filed Wednesday, U.S. District Judge James Brady refused to suppress statements that Jordan Hamlett allegedly made to special agents from the FBI and U.S. Treasury Inspector General for Tax Administration before his arrest on a charge he misused a Social Security number.

Hamlett's attorney accused agents of tricking him into appearing at a Baton Rouge hotel for an interrogation. The judge, however, said Hamlett voluntarily spoke to the agents when he was free to leave.

Prosecutors claim Hamlett tried unsuccessfully to obtain Trump's tax returns using a U.S. Department of Education financial aid website.