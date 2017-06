BIRMINGHAM, England (AP) — Pakistan beat South Africa by 19 runs under the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern scoring system in a rain-affected Group B match at Edgbaston in the Champions Trophy on Wednesday:

Pakistan 119-3 off 27 overs (Fakhar Zaman 31, Babar Azam 31 not out; Morne Morkel 3-18) def. South Africa 219-8 (David Miller 75 not out, Quinton de Kock 33; Hasan Ali 3-24, Imad Wasim 2-20) by 19 runs under the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern scoring system.