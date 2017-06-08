Girl, daughter of NBC vice president, killed; dad arrested

NEW ROCHELLE, N.Y. (AP) — A suburban New York man has been accused of suffocating his 7-year-old daughter, whose mother is an NBC vice president.

Police officers were called to a home in New Rochelle on Tuesday on a report of a man bleeding. They say they found Neil White with wounds on his wrists and found Gabriele White dead in her bed.

The cause of the girl's death hasn't been determined. But police say they believe she was asphyxiated.

Neil White has been arrested on a murder charge. He's in custody and can't be reached for comment. It's unclear if he has an attorney who can comment on the case. He's scheduled to appear in court Wednesday.

Gabriele was a second-grader at William B. Ward Elementary School. The Journal News says her mother is Michelle Hord-White, an NBCUniversal talent acquisition vice president.