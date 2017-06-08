Sanders to oppose Trump budget nominee for writings on Islam

WASHINGTON (AP) — Sen. Bernie Sanders says he'll oppose Donald Trump's pick to be deputy White House budget director over a blog post last year that says Muslims "stand condemned" because they have rejected Jesus Christ.

The Vermont independent said nominee Russell Vought should not be confirmed over the comments, which he said were Islamaphobic. Sanders said Vought "is not someone who is what this country is supposed to be about."

Vought wrote a post last year on conservative blog defending Wheaton College, his alma mater, for forcing out a professor who said Christians and Muslims "worship the same God."

Vought told the panel that "I'm a Christian, and I believe in a Christian set of principles." He said his post was to defend the actions of Wheaton and weren't anti-Islam.