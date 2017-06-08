  1. Home
BC-US--Coffee, US

By  Associated Press
2017/06/08 03:20

New York (AP) — Coffee futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Wednesday:

(37,500 lbs.; cents per lb.)

Open High Low Settle Chg.
COFFEE C
Jul 126.05 126.80 125.45 125.75 Up .20
Sep 128.40 129.00 127.75 128.05 Up .15
Dec 132.10 132.60 131.30 131.60 Up .15
Mar 135.60 136.00 134.80 135.05 Up .15
May 137.95 138.30 137.15 137.35 Up .20
Jul 140.15 140.20 139.50 139.55 Up .25
Sep 142.60 142.60 141.55 141.60 Up .30
Dec 145.10 145.10 144.00 144.10 Up .30
Mar 146.90 146.90 146.60 146.60 Up .35
May 147.65 Up .35
Jul 148.70 Up .35
Sep 149.55 Up .35
Dec 150.75 Up .35
Mar 152.25 Up .35
May 152.25 Up .35