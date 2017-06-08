New York (AP) — Coffee futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Wednesday:
(37,500 lbs.; cents per lb.)
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Chg.
|COFFEE C
|Jul
|126.05
|126.80
|125.45
|125.75
|Up
|.20
|Sep
|128.40
|129.00
|127.75
|128.05
|Up
|.15
|Dec
|132.10
|132.60
|131.30
|131.60
|Up
|.15
|Mar
|135.60
|136.00
|134.80
|135.05
|Up
|.15
|May
|137.95
|138.30
|137.15
|137.35
|Up
|.20
|Jul
|140.15
|140.20
|139.50
|139.55
|Up
|.25
|Sep
|142.60
|142.60
|141.55
|141.60
|Up
|.30
|Dec
|145.10
|145.10
|144.00
|144.10
|Up
|.30
|Mar
|146.90
|146.90
|146.60
|146.60
|Up
|.35
|May
|147.65
|Up
|.35
|Jul
|148.70
|Up
|.35
|Sep
|149.55
|Up
|.35
|Dec
|150.75
|Up
|.35
|Mar
|152.25
|Up
|.35
|May
|152.25
|Up
|.35