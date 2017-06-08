California police kill heavily-armed man in Fresno gunbattle

FRESNO, Calif. (AP) — A heavily-armed suspected gang member was shot and killed early Wednesday outside a home after he fired a least 75 rounds at officers with a high-powered rifle, police said.

Officers were first called to the home at 3:30 a.m. after neighbors reported hearing gunshots. The gunbattle began about an hour later.

Fresno Police Chief Jerry Dyer said the man tried to come from a backyard to the street and was blocked by officers and the gunfire started, the Fresno Bee (http://bit.ly/2sSOuth) reported.

Neighbors reported that the man said "it's time to end it all," Dyer said.

Dyer described the man as a 21-year-old gang member, but his name was not released.

No police officers or civilians were hit or injured.

Police recovered between 75 and 100 casings at the scene. The man was also armed with a handgun, and a shotgun and more ammunition were found in a backyard shed.

The Fresno County District Attorney's office will investigate the shooting.

The violence comes just a day after a gunbattle at a Fresno home left three men dead and another wounded in what may have been a home-invasion robbery or a drug deal gone bad, police said.

The Fresno County Sheriff's Office identified the intruders as Xavier Williams, 23, and Elijah Monroe-Mays Sr., 27, both of Sacramento. Mays and Williams are half-brothers. Also killed was Chong Yang, 69, of Fresno. Yang's adult son, who was armed, was also shot in the gunbattle but survived.

