BC-US--Cocoa, US

New York (AP) — Cocoa futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Wednesday: (10 metric tons; $ per ton)

Open High Low Settle Change Jul 1964 1985 1947 1963 Down 12 Sep 1989 2006 1971 1983 Down 14 Dec 2007 2028 1994 2006 Down 13 Mar 2031 2052 2021 2033 Down 12 May 2063 2071 2040 2052 Down 11 Jul 2062 2089 2056 2071 Down 10 Sep 2083 2090 2083 2088 Down 11 Dec 2106 2111 2106 2109 Down 11 Mar 2126 2133 2126 2131 Down 10 May 2154 2161 2154 2158 Down 13