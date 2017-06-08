The Latest: Parents insist accused leaker not a flight risk

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — The Latest on a Georgia woman charged with leaking classified documents to a news organization (all times local):

2:30 p.m.

The parents of a U.S. government contractor charged with leaking classified documents to a news organization insist she's not a flight risk and should be released from jail before her trial.

Reality Winner faces a detention hearing Thursday in federal court in Augusta, Georgia, so that a judge can determine whether to grant bond for the 25-year-old woman.

Winner's mother, Billie Winner-Davis, told The Associated Press in an interview Wednesday she fears prosecutors will try to make an example of her daughters to show that they are not "going to tolerate leakers."

Gary Davis said his stepdaughter isn't a flight risk. He says she has never ran away from anything and there's no reason to hold her.

___

5:05 a.m.

A Georgia woman charged with leaking U.S. government secrets to a reporter shared sometimes scathing opinions on President Donald Trump before her arrest.

Reality Leigh Winner, a 25-year-old government contractor, remained locked up Tuesday on federal charges that she mailed a classified report to an online news outlet. The Justice Department announced her arrest Monday as The Intercept reported that it had obtained a classified report suggesting Russian hackers attacked a U.S. voting software supplier days before last year's presidential election.

Winner's mother, Billie Winner-Davis, says her daughter moved to Georgia after six years in the Air Force and "believes in always doing what's right."

On Facebook, Winner posted concerns about climate change and lamented that "people voted for a soulless ginger orangutan."