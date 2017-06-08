Liverpool apologizes to Southampton over Van Dijk links

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Liverpool has ended any interest in signing Virgil van Dijk and issued an apology to his club, Southampton, after its highly publicized links with the defender.

In a short statement, Liverpool said Wednesday that the club apologized "to the owner, board of directors and fans of Southampton for any misunderstanding regarding Virgil van Dijk."

Liverpool has been heavily linked with a move for the Netherlands center back, with the British media saying that Southampton was ready to report the Reds over an illegal approach.

Liverpool said it "would like to put on record our regret over recent media speculation" and "respect Southampton's position."