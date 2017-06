French Open Results

PARIS (AP) — Results Wednesday from the French Open at Stade Roland Garros:

Singles Men Quarterfinals

Rafael Nadal (4), Spain, def. Pablo Carreno Busta (20), Spain, 6-2, 2-0, retired.

Dominic Thiem (6), Austria, def. Novak Djokovic (2), Serbia, 7-6 (5), 6-3, 6-0.

Stan Wawrinka (3), Switzerland, def. Marin Cilic (7), Croatia, 6-3, 6-3, 6-1.

Andy Murray (1), Britain, def. Kei Nishikori (8), Japan, 2-6, 6-1, 7-6 (0), 6-1.

Women Quarterfinals

Karolina Pliskova (2), Czech Republic, def. Caroline Garcia (28), France, 7-6 (3), 6-4.

Simona Halep (3), Romania, def. Elina Svitolina (5), Ukraine, 3-6, 7-6 (6), 6-0.

Doubles Men Quarterfinals

Fernando Verdasco, Spain, and Nenad Zimonjic, Serbia, def. Rogerio Dutra Silva, Brazil, and Paolo Lorenzi, Italy, 7-6 (5), 7-5.

Women Quarterfinals

Ashleigh Barty and Casey Dellacqua, Australia, def. Irina-Camelia Begu, Romania, and Zheng Saisai, China, 6-3, 6-4.

Bethanie Mattek-Sands, United States, and Lucie Safarova (1), Czech Republic, def. Kirsten Flipkens, Belgium, and Francesca Schiavone, Italy, 6-2, 6-4.

Lucie Hradecka and Katerina Siniakova (6), Czech Republic, def. Ekaterina Makarova and Elena Vesnina (2), Russia, 6-1, 6-4.

Chan Yung-jan, Taiwan, and Martina Hingis (3), Switzerland, def. Raluca Olaru, Romania, and Olga Savchuk, Ukraine, 6-2, 6-1.

Mixed Semifinals

Gabriela Dabrowski, Canada, and Rohan Bopanna (7), India, def. Andrea Hlavackova, Czech Republic, and Edouard Roger-Vasselin (3), France, 7-5, 6-3.

Anna-Lena Groenefeld, Germany, and Robert Farah, Colombia, def. Casey Dellacqua, Australia, and Rajeev Ram, United States, 6-7 (5), 6-3, 10-5.

Legends Doubles Round Robin Men Under 45

Juan Carlos Ferrero and Carlos Moya, Spain, def. Sebastien Grosjean and Michael Llodra, France, 4-6, 7-5, 10-8.

Men Over 45

Mansour Bahrami and Fabrice Santoro, France, def. Arnaud Boetsch and Henri Leconte, France, 6-4, 6-3.

John McEnroe, United States, and Cedric Pioline, France, def. Sergi Bruguera, Spain, and Goran Ivanisevic, Croatia, 3-6, 6-3, 10-7.

Women

Arantxa Sanchez, Spain, and Sandrine Testud, France, def. Lindsay Davenport and Martina Navratilova, United States, 6-4, 3-6, 10-8.

Tracy Austin-Holt, United States, and Kim Clijsters, Belgium, def. Marion Bartoli, France, and Iva Majoli, Croatia, 4-6, 6-0, 10-6.

Junior Singles Boys Third Round

Alexei Popyrin (3), Australia, def. Matteo Martineau, France, 6-4, 4-6, 6-2.

Blake Ellis, Australia, def. Zsombor Piros (4), Hungary, 3-6, 6-1, 6-2.

Alejandro Davidovich Fokina, Spain, def. Alexey Zakharov, Russia, 6-3, 6-0.

Nicola Kuhn (11), Spain, def. Tseng Chun-hsin, Taiwan, 6-1, 6-3.

Thiago Seyboth Wild, Brazil, def. Jurij Rodionov (12), Austria, 3-6, 7-6 (8), 6-4.

Gianni Ross, United States, def. Sebastian Korda, United States, 2-6, 6-4, 6-0.

Clement Tabur, France, def. Oliver Crawford (10), United States, 6-4, 4-6, 6-4.

Miomir Kecmanovic (1), Serbia, def. Duarte Vale (16), Portugal, 6-1, 6-4.

Girls Third Round

Elena Rybakina (11), Russia, def. Hailey Baptiste, United States, 6-2, 6-4.

Whitney Osuigwe (7), United States, def. Wang Xin Yu, China, 6-3, 4-6, 6-4.

Bianca Andreescu (3), Canada, def. Sofya Lansere, Russia, 6-2, 6-2.

Claire Liu (6), United States, def. Olesya Pervushina (12), Russia, 6-3, 6-3.

Iga Swiatek (5), Poland, def. Ylena In-Albon, Switzerland, 6-0, 6-0.

Amanda Anisimova (2), United States, def. Maria Camila Osorio Serrano (15), Colombia, 6-2, 6-4.

Caty McNally, United States, def. Amina Anshba, Russia, 6-2, 4-6, 6-1.

Marta Paigina, Russia, def. Anastasia Potapova (1), Russia, 2-6, 6-3, 6-3.

Junior Doubles Boys First Round

Oliver Crawford and Patrick Kypson, United States, def. Baptiste Anselmo and Maxence Beauge, France, walkover.

Jurij Rodionov, Austria, and Michael Vrbensky (4), Czech Republic, def. Thiago Seyboth Wild, Brazil, and Mikhail Sokolovskiy, Russia, walkover.

Nicola Kuhn, Spain, and Zsombor Piros (1), Hungary, def. Luc Fomba and Luka Pavlovic, France, 6-1, 6-2.

Toru Horie and Yuta Shimizu, Japan, def. Simon Carr, Ireland, and Alexey Zakharov, Russia, 6-2, 6-2.

Constantin Bittoun Kouzmine, France, and Hsu Yu-hsiou (2), Taiwan, def. Naoki Tajima, Japan, and Tseng Chun-hsin, Taiwan, 6-3, 6-4.

Second Round

Axel Geller, Argentina, and Nicolas Mejia, Colombia, def. Artem Dubrivnyy, Russia, and Marvin Moeller, Germany, 6-3, 6-1.

Rudolf Molleker, Germany, and Emil Ruusuvuori (5), Finland, def. Park Uisung, South Korea, and Matias Soto, Chile, 6-3, 6-2.

Ryan Nijboer, Netherlands, and Alexandre Rotsaert, United States, def. Olukayode Alafia Damina Ayeni and Trent Bryde (7), United States, 6-0, 6-3.

Miomir Kecmanovic, Serbia, and Sebastian Korda (6), United States, def. Dan Added, France, and Zizou Bergs, Belgium, 6-4, 5-7, 10-8.

Sam Riffice and Gianni Ross, United States, def. Alan Rubio, Mexico, and Duarte Vale, Portugal, 4-6, 6-4, 10-5.

Girls First Round

Ayumi Miyamoto, Japan, and Wang Xiyu, China, def. Valeriya Deminova and Varvara Gracheva, Russia, 2-6, 7-5, 10-7.

Emiliana Arango, Colombia, and Ellie Douglas, United States, def. Giulia Morlet and Diane Parry, France, 6-4, 7-6 (5).

Caty McNally and Whitney Osuigwe (8), United States, def. Oona Orpana, Finland, and Lara Schmidt, Germany, 7-6 (13), 7-6 (3).

Second Round

Maria Lourdes Carle, Argentina, and Francesca Jones, Britain, def. Loudmilla Bencheikh and Manon Leonard, France, 4-6, 7-5, 11-9.

Maria Camila Osorio Serrano, Colombia, and Thaisa Grana Pedretti, Brazil, def. Liang En-shuo, Taiwan, and Wang Xin Yu (6), China, 6-4, 6-1.

Bianca Andreescu and Carson Branstine (1), Canada, def. Amina Anshba, Russia, and Kaja Juvan, Slovenia, 3-6, 6-3, 13-11.

Olesya Pervushina and Anastasia Potapova (2), Russia, def. Chen Pei-hsuan, Taiwan, and Naho Sato, Japan, 6-4, 6-4.

Jade Bornay and Mylene Halemai, France, def. Emily Appleton, Britain, and Elena Rybakina (5), Russia, 2-6, 7-6 (6), 10-5.