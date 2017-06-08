Ian Schrager, still cool at age 70, opens new PUBLIC hotel

NEW YORK (AP) — Ian Schrager, co-founder of Studio 54 and the man credited with creating boutique hotels, has just opened the new PUBLIC hotel on New York City's Lower East Side.

Schrager says the hotel, where rooms start at $150, is meant to offer "luxury for all." He hopes locals will drop by to mingle with guests throughout the edgy, quirky public spaces, which include a tiny park, rooftop bar, sit-down restaurant, performance venue and co-working spaces decorated with everything from sofas to game tables.

Schrager says he wants the hotel to be "more than just a place to sleep." He wants people to feel like they "don't have to leave the premises to get the experiences New York offers."