Canada to increase military spending 70 percent in 10 years

TORONTO (AP) — Canada's defense chief says the country plans a sharp increase in military spending.

Defense Minister Harjit Sajjan said Wednesday the budget will grow by 70 percent to reach $32.7 billion Canadian ($24.1 billion) in a decade.

That means Canada would spend about 1.4 percent of gross domestic product on defense by 2026-27, up from about 1.2 percent now.

U.S. President Trump has demanded that other NATO countries raise spending. The U.S. accounts for more than 70 percent of all NATO defense spending. Only Britain, Estonia, Greece and Poland now meet the NATO member goal to spend at least 2 percent of GDP on defense.

Sajjan says the money is designed to make sure Canada is a reliable and credible partner.