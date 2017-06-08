America's Cup challenger races postponed due to high wind

Racing in the America's Cup challenger semifinals has been postponed a day due to wind exceeding the 24-knot limit and big waves on Bermuda's Great Sound.

The postponement Wednesday comes a day after Emirates Team New Zealand capsized at the start of a race against Britain's Land Rover BAR, throwing three sailors into the water and causing serious damage to the 50-foot foiling catamaran.

Race director Iain Murray says Thursday's forecast is for lighter wind and good conditions.

The delay gives the Kiwis, the hard-luck losers in the 2013 America's Cup, another day to repair their boat.

Emirates Team New Zealand leads Land Rover BAR 3-1 in the best-of-9 series. In the other semifinal, SoftBank Team Japan leads Sweden's Artemis Racing 3-1.