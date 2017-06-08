Monaco coach Leonardo Jardim signs new contract until 2020

MONACO (AP) — Monaco coach Leonardo Jardim has ended uncertainty over his future by signing a new contract tying him to the newly-crowned French champions until 2020.

Monaco announced the deal on its website and Twitter feed on Wednesday, a day after reports speculating that Jardim was about to sign a big-money deal with a Chinese club.

Monaco said Jardim has "the ambition to continue this project and continue to help the club grow."

The 42-year-old Jardim, who took charge three years ago, ended four seasons of dominance from Paris Saint-Germain by clinching the title in style.

Monaco finished eight points clear of second-placed PSG and scored a whopping 107 league goals in 38 games, and more than 150 in all competitions.

Jardim's side also reached the semifinals of the Champions League — losing to Juventus — and reached the League Cup final and the French Cup semifinals.

His decision to stay is a boost after the club recently sold highly-rated playmaker Bernardo Silva to Manchester City.

The club has also been fending off offers of more than 120 million euros ($135 million) for 18-year-old France striker Kylian Mbappe, who scored 26 goals in a sensational breakthrough season.