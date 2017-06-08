US condemns attacks that killed 12 in Iran

WASHINGTON (AP) — The United States is condemning what it calls "terrorist attacks" in the Iranian capital of Tehran.

State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert says the U.S. is sending thoughts and prayers to the Iranian people following attacks that struck Iran's parliament and the mausoleum of its modern founder. Nauert says the U.S. is expressing condolences to the victims and their families.

Nauert says that "the depravity of terrorism has no place in a peaceful, civilized world."

The U.S. statement of solidarity with the attack's victims is notable because of the deep distrust between the U.S. and Iran. The two countries don't maintain diplomatic relations and the Trump administration has emphasized the need to counter Iran's influence.

The Islamic State group has claimed responsibility for the attack.