The Latest: Boy killed in Utah shooting was kindergartener

SANDY, Utah (AP) — The Latest on a Utah shooting that killed two adults and a child and left two other children injured (all times local):

9:45 a.m.

Utah school officials say a boy killed in a shooting that also left two adults dead was a kindergartner at an elementary school located blocks from where the violence unfolded.

Canyons district spokesman Jeff Haney said Wednesday that two other children injured in the shooting are also students at Brookwood Elementary in Sandy, Utah.

He says one child is a 5th grade boy. He did not immediately have additional information the second child, a girl.

He says Wednesday is Brookwood's last-day of school before summer.

Police say the three died in an apparent domestic dispute after a woman and two children were picked up by second woman who also had a child in her car.

Police say a man rammed the car, then started shooting. He was found dead along with the woman and boy.