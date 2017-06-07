Universal's 'The Mummy' kicks off push for new film universe

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Disney has the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Warner Bros. has the DC Extended Universe. Now Universal Pictures is attempting to launch its own cinematic universe with its cast of classic monsters, including the likes of Dracula and the Phantom of the Opera.

It launches Friday with the theatrical release of "The Mummy" reboot starring Tom Cruise. Universal has also announced future films with Johnny Depp as The Invisible Man and Javier Bardem as Frankenstein's Monster.

The studio has been scooping up trademarks for hundreds of Dark Universe branded items from energy drinks to canned goods going back to November 2014. But only audiences will determine whether The Invisible Man will be any competition for Iron Man at the box office.