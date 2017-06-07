The Latest: Senate panel heads back reauthorizing intel law

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on the Senate hearing on national security (all times local):

10:42 a.m.

The chairman of the Senate Intelligence committee is making a pitch for the reauthorization of a law governing the collection of foreign intelligence, saying it's critical to monitoring militants, potential terror threats and is subject to multiple layers of oversight.

Sen. Richard Burr, R-N.C., says he understands that Americans' communications often are swept up in the process, but that now is not a time to roll back the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act, which expires at the end of the year.

The panel's ranking Democrat, Sen. Mark Warner of Virginia, also lauded the law. But he used the hearing to raise concerns about reports that President Donald Trump asked top intelligence and law enforcement authorities to "publicly downplay" the investigation into Russian activities and contacts with the Trump campaign during last year's election.

___

3:10 a.m.

President Donald Trump's national security team will appear before a Senate panel Wednesday to discuss gathering intelligence on foreign agents and will likely be asked about Russia's election meddling and whether the president has tried to influence ongoing investigations.

The Senate intelligence committee will hear testimony from the former FBI Director James Comey the following day. Trump fired Comey in May.

It has been reported Trump asked two of the witnesses to publicly state there was no evidence that his campaign colluded with Russia during the election.

The top Democrat on the committee has said he will ask Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats and National Security Agency Director Adm. Mike Rogers about the reports. Acting FBI Director Andrew McCabe and Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein will also testify.