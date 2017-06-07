Aircraft damaged in 'minor incident' at Boston's Logan

BOSTON (AP) — Boston airport officials say an aircraft was damaged in what was described as a "minor incident" with a piece of ground equipment, forcing passengers to spend the night on cots in a terminal.

A spokeswoman for Logan International Airport said in a statement that no injuries were reported late Tuesday night, but the Azores Airlines jet "could not continue." The nature of the damage was not disclosed.

Passengers told WFXT-TV the plane was moving when they felt a sudden jolt.

Passenger Adam Morrow says "we hit something or something hit us and we were just told to get off the plane."

The airline did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment.