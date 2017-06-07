Sri Lanka's Kapugedara injures knee ahead of India game

LONDON (AP) — Already missing captain Upal Tharanga through suspension, Sri Lanka could be without Chamara Kapugedara for the Champions Trophy match against India on Thursday after the batsman hurt his knee in training.

Sri Lanka captain Angelo Mathews says Kapugedara will be having an MRI scan on the injury.

Tharanga will not be available for the match at The Oval because he will be serving the first match of two-match ban imposed because of Sri Lanka's slow over-rate in the 96-run loss to South Africa on Saturday.

Mathews will return to the side after a hamstring injury but says he will not be able to bowl.