Syrian man kills Red Cross counselor in western Germany

BERLIN (AP) — The German Red Cross says a Syrian man has stabbed one of its psychologists to death at a counseling center for refugees in the western state of Saarland.

The group says the attack took place Wednesday in the state capital, Saarbruecken.

German news agency dpa reports the 27-year-old Syrian attacked the Red Cross counselor following an argument. The suspect, who wasn't identified, was arrested shortly after the attack.

The 30-year-old psychologist had been working for the Red Cross since 2014 helping people who had experienced trauma begin a new life.