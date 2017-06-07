The Latest: Cosby set for 3rd day of sexual assault trial

Bill Cosby reacts to a call from the crowd as he walks from the Montgomery County Courthouse during his sexual assault trial, Tuesday,
NORRISTOWN, Pa. (AP) — The Latest on the sexual assault case against Bill Cosby (all times local):
8:40 a.m.
Bill Cosby has arrived at a suburban Philadelphia courthouse for the third day of his sexual assault trial.
The chief accuser of the 79-year-old actor is expected to return to the witness stand Wednesday. Andrea Constand emerged from 12 years of silence Tuesday to testify.
Constand has testified about how her professional relationship with the Temple University trustee evolved into a friendship.
She says Cosby became more flirtatious and suggestive over time, once grabbing her thigh and later attempting to unbutton her pants. She says she made it clear she didn't welcome the behavior. She says she shot down the actor's casual advances before she found herself paralyzed and unable to fight him off the night she took pills he said were herbal supplements.
Cosby could spend the rest of his life in prison if convicted.
The defense says the relationship with Constand was consensual.
___
12:10 a.m.
Bill Cosby's chief accuser says she shot down the actor's casual advances twice before she found herself paralyzed and unable to fight him off the night she took pills he said were herbal supplements.
Andrea Constand emerged from 12 years of silence Tuesday to testify at Cosby's sexual assault trial. She will return to the witness stand Wednesday.
Constand has told jurors how her professional relationship with the Temple University trustee evolved into a friendship.
She says Cosby became more flirtatious and suggestive over time, once grabbing her thigh and later attempting to unbutton her pants. She says she made it clear she didn't welcome the behavior.
The 79-year-old Cosby could spend the rest of his life in prison if convicted.
The defense says the relationship with Constand was consensual.