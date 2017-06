South Africa wins toss, bats 1st against Pakistan

BIRMINGHAM, England (AP) — South Africa won the toss and will bat first against Pakistan in their Group B match in the Champions Trophy at Edgbaston on Wednesday.

The top-ranked South Africans were unchanged from their 96-run win over Sri Lanka on Saturday.

Pakistan, which was beaten by India at Edgbaston on Sunday, brought in left-handed opener Fakhar Zaman and left-arm paceman Junaid Khan for Ahmed Shehzad and the injured Wahab Riaz.

___

Lineups:

Pakistan: Azhar Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Sarfraz Ahmed (captain), Imad Wasim, Mohammad Amir, Shadab Khan, Hasan Ali, Junaid Khan.

South Africa: AB de Villiers (captain), Hashim Amla, Quinton de Kock, Faf du Plessis, David Miller, Jean-Paul Duminy, Chris Morris, Wayne Parnell, Kagiso Rabada, Morne Morkel, Imran Tahir.