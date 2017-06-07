Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Wednesday, June 7, 2017

City/Town, Country;Wednesday's Weather Condition;Wednesday's High Temp (C);Wednesday's Low Temp (C);Thursday's Weather Condition;Thursday's High Temp (C);Thursday's Low Temp (C);Thursday's Wind Direction;Thursday's Wind Speed (KPH);Thursday's Humidity (%);Thursday's Chance of Precip. (%);Thursday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Showers around;31;25;A stray shower;30;25;S;9;80%;70%;9

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and hot;42;30;Sunny and hot;42;30;NE;11;39%;0%;12

Aleppo, Syria;Abundant sunshine;35;19;Sunny and hot;37;21;WNW;11;23%;0%;10

Algiers, Algeria;Plenty of sunshine;24;18;Sunny;27;19;E;19;62%;0%;9

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Windy;17;13;A strong t-storm;22;15;S;23;71%;77%;5

Anchorage, United States;Sunny intervals;18;10;A morning shower;18;11;WSW;8;75%;57%;3

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Sunny and hot;40;22;Mostly sunny and hot;38;24;WSW;15;13%;1%;9

Astana, Kazakhstan;Inc. clouds;21;13;A couple of showers;25;13;ENE;23;38%;80%;7

Asuncion, Paraguay;Showers and t-storms;21;17;Heavy a.m. showers;20;7;SSW;17;81%;85%;1

Athens, Greece;Partly sunny, nice;28;19;A shower or t-storm;28;20;N;9;50%;64%;7

Auckland, New Zealand;Rain and drizzle;15;8;Plenty of sunshine;14;7;S;10;70%;1%;2

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunny and hot;45;26;Sunny and very warm;43;27;WNW;19;15%;0%;10

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Cloudy;35;24;Some sun, a t-storm;34;24;SSW;10;65%;66%;9

Bangalore, India;Showers and t-storms;28;20;Showers and t-storms;27;21;W;18;77%;92%;8

Bangkok, Thailand;Showers around;33;27;Thunderstorms;31;26;SSW;12;80%;88%;6

Barcelona, Spain;Variable cloudiness;23;17;Mostly sunny, nice;25;17;SW;17;69%;2%;8

Beijing, China;Warmer with sunshine;31;17;Partly sunny, warm;34;20;N;13;25%;25%;7

Belgrade, Serbia;A shower or t-storm;26;13;Some sun and nice;23;10;NW;14;53%;4%;7

Berlin, Germany;A t-shower, cooler;18;13;Periods of sun;20;13;SE;16;46%;39%;5

Bogota, Colombia;Rain and drizzle;19;11;A few showers;18;10;SW;7;80%;91%;9

Brasilia, Brazil;Sunny and nice;29;14;Partly sunny;29;14;N;12;54%;3%;5

Bratislava, Slovakia;Cooler with some sun;20;11;Partly sunny;23;12;NNW;13;43%;2%;7

Brussels, Belgium;A p.m. t-shower;18;11;A strong t-storm;23;15;SSW;18;56%;76%;6

Bucharest, Romania;A heavy p.m. t-storm;30;18;Thunderstorms;23;14;ENE;11;85%;88%;6

Budapest, Hungary;Not as warm;23;13;Partly sunny, nice;24;10;WNW;13;34%;3%;7

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Clouding up;16;10;Rain and drizzle;12;7;SSW;11;82%;87%;1

Bujumbura, Burundi;More sun than clouds;31;16;Sun and clouds;32;17;NW;8;34%;30%;6

Busan, South Korea;Morning rain;25;16;Mostly sunny;27;18;WSW;16;55%;0%;9

Cairo, Egypt;Mostly sunny and hot;38;24;Sunshine, very hot;42;24;N;16;13%;0%;10

Cape Town, South Africa;Windy with showers;13;10;A shower in spots;14;6;NNE;14;50%;51%;2

Caracas, Venezuela;A t-storm in spots;28;22;A t-storm in spots;28;22;SE;6;61%;64%;10

Chennai, India;A p.m. t-storm;33;26;Showers and t-storms;35;27;WSW;13;67%;84%;5

Chicago, United States;Mostly sunny, nice;22;13;Partly sunny, nice;25;17;SSW;10;46%;22%;8

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Heavy a.m. t-storms;32;26;Showers and t-storms;30;27;WSW;13;82%;84%;8

Copenhagen, Denmark;Rain;15;11;Mostly cloudy;17;12;SSW;25;72%;44%;6

Dakar, Senegal;Sun and clouds, nice;28;23;Partly sunny;28;24;WSW;12;73%;6%;10

Dallas, United States;Sun and some clouds;30;19;Partly sunny, nice;29;19;SE;9;53%;27%;9

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Mostly sunny, nice;31;22;Sunshine and humid;31;22;SSW;15;72%;2%;6

Delhi, India;A strong t-storm;37;28;Hazy with a t-storm;37;28;SW;9;64%;59%;11

Denver, United States;A heavy thunderstorm;26;13;A t-storm around;31;14;SW;10;33%;64%;8

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Turning cloudy, hot;37;27;A thunderstorm;37;27;SSE;7;67%;89%;9

Dili, East Timor;Sun and clouds;33;23;A shower or t-storm;31;24;SE;10;69%;80%;5

Dublin, Ireland;Rain this afternoon;15;11;Rain and a t-storm;18;10;SW;19;84%;89%;4

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Pleasant and warmer;31;17;Mostly sunny, warm;34;18;N;12;25%;1%;9

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Turning sunny, nice;25;21;Clouds and sun;24;20;ENE;21;74%;3%;9

Hanoi, Vietnam;Rain and a t-storm;31;26;Rain, a thunderstorm;31;26;ESE;10;77%;80%;4

Harare, Zimbabwe;Sunny and delightful;23;6;Mostly sunny, nice;24;8;SE;8;46%;1%;6

Havana, Cuba;Showers and t-storms;31;25;Showers and t-storms;30;24;SSW;13;77%;78%;10

Helsinki, Finland;Increasing clouds;22;11;Cooler;14;8;E;15;87%;70%;2

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Clouds and sun;32;24;Showers and t-storms;32;24;S;12;83%;84%;8

Hong Kong, China;A thunderstorm;32;26;Showers around;33;27;ESE;12;71%;85%;11

Honolulu, United States;Breezy with some sun;30;23;Some sun;31;23;NE;21;55%;65%;12

Hyderabad, India;Strong thunderstorms;32;24;A couple of t-storms;32;24;W;18;71%;83%;10

Islamabad, Pakistan;Mostly sunny, cooler;34;25;A thunderstorm;38;26;NNW;20;47%;52%;10

Istanbul, Turkey;Sunshine and nice;26;18;A t-storm around;29;18;NE;9;62%;83%;7

Jakarta, Indonesia;Sun and some clouds;33;24;A p.m. t-storm;33;24;ESE;11;67%;66%;6

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Cooler in the p.m.;40;28;Partly sunny, warm;38;28;N;20;40%;0%;12

Johannesburg, South Africa;Plenty of sun;20;4;Sunny and cooler;14;-1;SSE;14;39%;0%;5

Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunny and hot;35;12;Mostly sunny;32;13;NNE;7;16%;0%;11

Karachi, Pakistan;Partly sunny, nice;34;30;A shower in places;35;30;WSW;17;64%;44%;12

Kathmandu, Nepal;A little p.m. rain;26;20;Showers and t-storms;28;20;SSE;8;74%;71%;8

Khartoum, Sudan;Clouding up, hot;44;28;Mostly sunny and hot;44;29;WNW;13;9%;0%;13

Kiev, Ukraine;Partly sunny;30;17;Thunderstorms;21;13;NNW;16;74%;74%;5

Kingston, Jamaica;Partly sunny, breezy;32;27;An afternoon shower;32;27;ESE;22;63%;64%;11

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Decreasing clouds;31;22;Partly sunny, nice;31;22;WNW;7;64%;31%;5

Kolkata, India;An a.m. thunderstorm;38;26;A t-storm or two;37;27;S;13;63%;82%;11

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A t-storm around;33;24;A t-storm in spots;33;24;SE;8;78%;57%;9

La Paz, Bolivia;A shower in the p.m.;14;1;A t-storm in spots;13;-1;N;21;50%;64%;7

Lagos, Nigeria;A shower or t-storm;33;25;A t-storm around;31;26;SW;10;71%;78%;8

Lima, Peru;Partly sunny;21;17;Clouds and sun;21;17;S;13;69%;10%;5

Lisbon, Portugal;Sunny and warmer;32;17;Clouds and sun, nice;26;16;NNW;15;50%;1%;7

London, United Kingdom;Inc. clouds;19;13;A little a.m. rain;19;12;SSW;28;71%;67%;3

Los Angeles, United States;Turning sunny;22;15;Clouds, then sun;23;15;S;10;65%;1%;9

Luanda, Angola;Mostly sunny;29;22;Sunny and pleasant;28;21;E;9;70%;3%;6

Madrid, Spain;Sunny and hot;33;18;Clouds and sun, hot;35;18;NW;8;38%;3%;9

Male, Maldives;Cloudy;31;27;Mostly cloudy;30;27;SW;17;68%;2%;8

Manaus, Brazil;Spotty showers;31;25;A couple of showers;32;25;NNE;6;70%;71%;6

Manila, Philippines;Heavy p.m. showers;32;26;A t-storm in spots;34;26;E;12;68%;65%;9

Melbourne, Australia;Partial sunshine;14;6;Increasing clouds;14;8;SW;11;69%;71%;2

Mexico City, Mexico;A t-storm in spots;27;14;A t-storm in spots;26;14;NNE;12;45%;64%;15

Miami, United States;Thunderstorms;29;25;Showers and t-storms;31;26;SSW;18;74%;84%;7

Minsk, Belarus;Clouds and sun;21;10;Partly sunny;20;9;NW;14;60%;6%;5

Mogadishu, Somalia;Cooler in the p.m.;34;25;A shower in the p.m.;31;25;SSW;21;65%;80%;9

Montevideo, Uruguay;Increasing clouds;16;9;A morning shower;13;9;S;13;81%;66%;2

Montreal, Canada;Pleasant and warmer;25;14;Increasing clouds;27;15;WSW;2;55%;63%;8

Moscow, Russia;Clouds and sun;21;11;A shower in spots;21;10;E;10;53%;43%;4

Mumbai, India;A t-storm around;32;27;Thunderstorms;31;27;WSW;15;82%;93%;6

Nairobi, Kenya;Clouds and sun, nice;26;12;Mostly sunny;26;13;NE;9;58%;16%;9

New York, United States;Misty this morning;21;13;Inc. clouds;22;13;ENE;9;51%;13%;7

Nicosia, Cyprus;Turning cloudy, warm;33;20;Sunny and hot;35;21;W;14;35%;0%;9

Novosibirsk, Russia;Rather cloudy, warm;23;11;A morning shower;21;13;E;13;60%;53%;5

Osaka-shi, Japan;Rain and drizzle;21;18;A shower or two;25;13;ENE;9;76%;61%;7

Oslo, Norway;Rain, heavy at times;15;10;Spotty showers;16;9;SE;11;80%;86%;4

Ottawa, Canada;Pleasant and warmer;25;11;Mostly sunny;27;13;SSW;11;57%;30%;8

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A t-storm around;29;26;A shower in places;29;26;E;15;80%;71%;5

Panama City, Panama;Showers and t-storms;31;25;Thunderstorms;30;25;S;12;86%;86%;7

Paramaribo, Suriname;Heavy showers;29;24;Heavy showers;31;24;E;9;85%;98%;8

Paris, France;Clouds and sun;20;12;A strong t-storm;27;15;S;14;53%;76%;7

Perth, Australia;Sunny and pleasant;23;10;Sunny and pleasant;23;10;ENE;15;49%;0%;3

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Showers around;32;25;A shower or t-storm;32;25;SW;9;75%;68%;8

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Clouds;29;23;Partly sunny;29;23;SE;21;73%;44%;5

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Mostly sunny;35;23;An afternoon shower;35;24;SE;8;48%;64%;11

Prague, Czech Republic;A thundershower;18;9;Clouds and sun, nice;22;10;SSE;12;38%;5%;6

Pyongyang, North Korea;Showers around;24;12;Mostly sunny;28;16;SSE;15;53%;41%;8

Quito, Ecuador;A few showers;21;12;Spotty showers;19;11;SW;15;75%;86%;7

Rabat, Morocco;Mostly sunny, warmer;29;19;Sunny;28;19;WSW;16;59%;1%;9

Recife, Brazil;A few showers;29;24;Spotty showers;29;24;SE;16;76%;76%;6

Reykjavik, Iceland;Sun and clouds;10;4;Mostly cloudy;10;5;NNE;19;50%;14%;2

Riga, Latvia;Periods of rain;22;9;Spotty showers;21;9;WSW;7;58%;70%;5

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Partly sunny, humid;30;21;Sunny and very warm;30;22;NNW;8;63%;0%;4

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Plenty of sun;39;26;Sunny and very warm;43;25;NNE;16;6%;0%;13

Rome, Italy;Mostly sunny;29;15;Partial sunshine;30;15;WSW;10;48%;3%;7

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Mostly sunny, nice;23;11;Mainly cloudy;22;13;ESE;13;60%;18%;4

San Francisco, United States;Low clouds breaking;19;14;A bit of rain;18;13;W;15;64%;67%;4

San Jose, Costa Rica;Couple of t-storms;26;18;Showers and t-storms;26;19;NE;7;79%;87%;9

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Partly sunny;31;26;A stray shower;30;26;ESE;15;70%;65%;12

San Salvador, El Salvador;A t-storm in spots;25;20;Showers and t-storms;24;19;S;7;96%;87%;10

Sana'a, Yemen;Increasing clouds;31;13;Turning out cloudy;31;15;N;14;12%;8%;16

Santiago, Chile;A shower in the p.m.;11;2;Cool with some sun;12;1;W;4;60%;11%;2

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Mostly sunny;30;23;An afternoon shower;30;24;SE;9;73%;64%;11

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Warmer with sunshine;31;13;Not as warm;26;14;NNW;12;50%;1%;7

Seattle, United States;Inc. clouds;25;14;Rain tapering off;17;10;SSW;15;75%;82%;3

Seoul, South Korea;Rain and drizzle;25;15;Mostly sunny;27;17;S;11;51%;2%;9

Shanghai, China;Some sun, very warm;30;21;Some sun, very warm;31;23;SE;12;47%;19%;8

Singapore, Singapore;Clouds and sun;33;28;A t-storm in spots;32;28;SE;10;77%;66%;9

Sofia, Bulgaria;Thunderstorms;25;15;Showers and t-storms;21;10;W;17;77%;61%;7

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Sun and some clouds;30;25;A shower in spots;29;25;E;16;75%;65%;11

Stockholm, Sweden;Pouring morning rain;18;9;Spotty showers;15;10;SW;15;72%;85%;4

Sydney, Australia;Showers;18;14;Spotty showers;18;14;SSW;19;79%;90%;2

Taipei City, Taiwan;Partly sunny;33;25;A t-storm in spots;32;26;E;12;75%;52%;10

Tallinn, Estonia;A little p.m. rain;23;10;Rather cloudy;17;9;SW;10;76%;70%;5

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Sunny and pleasant;30;16;Mostly sunny;34;20;N;11;22%;0%;8

Tbilisi, Georgia;Partly sunny, warm;30;16;Mostly sunny;28;16;NNW;18;50%;29%;8

Tehran, Iran;Sunshine and hot;38;23;Sunny and hot;37;23;NNE;14;8%;0%;11

Tel Aviv, Israel;Plenty of sunshine;32;20;Sunny and pleasant;31;21;NE;14;49%;0%;10

Tirana, Albania;Sun, some clouds;32;18;Partial sunshine;32;17;ENE;10;44%;2%;7

Tokyo, Japan;Cloudy and breezy;21;19;Breezy with rain;25;20;WNW;27;72%;69%;6

Toronto, Canada;Mostly sunny;19;12;Mostly sunny, nice;22;14;WSW;8;63%;10%;7

Tripoli, Libya;Partly sunny;26;19;Sunny and pleasant;26;18;SSE;14;68%;0%;10

Tunis, Tunisia;Breezy with sunshine;28;17;Sunny and pleasant;28;17;SSE;17;54%;0%;9

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Pleasant and warmer;22;5;Sunlit and beautiful;26;8;NE;14;21%;0%;9

Vancouver, Canada;Mostly cloudy;24;15;Rain tapering off;16;9;SE;9;76%;100%;2

Vienna, Austria;Partly sunny, cooler;19;10;Partly sunny;23;10;SSE;8;38%;4%;7

Vientiane, Laos;Clouds, a t-storm;32;24;A t-storm or two;30;24;E;9;80%;86%;9

Vilnius, Lithuania;Rather cloudy;20;9;Clouds and sun;20;8;W;12;57%;15%;5

Warsaw, Poland;Partly sunny, nice;23;10;Some sun, pleasant;22;10;SW;15;45%;14%;6

Wellington, New Zealand;Clearing;11;8;Breezy with some sun;12;9;S;25;74%;63%;2

Yangon, Myanmar;A few showers;29;25;Showers and t-storms;30;26;S;11;82%;92%;9

Yerevan, Armenia;Partly sunny;34;13;Mostly sunny;29;14;NE;9;37%;8%;9

