Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Wednesday, June 7, 2017

City/Town, Country;Wednesday's Weather Condition;Wednesday's High Temp (F);Wednesday's Low Temp (F);Thursday's Weather Condition;Thursday's High Temp (F);Thursday's Low Temp (F);Thursday's Wind Direction;Thursday's Wind Speed (MPH);Thursday's Humidity (%);Thursday's Chance of Precip. (%);Thursday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Showers around;88;77;A stray shower;86;78;S;5;80%;70%;9

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and hot;108;85;Sunny and hot;108;86;NE;7;39%;0%;12

Aleppo, Syria;Abundant sunshine;95;67;Sunny and hot;99;69;WNW;7;23%;0%;10

Algiers, Algeria;Plenty of sunshine;75;65;Sunny;80;66;E;12;62%;0%;9

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Windy;63;56;A strong t-storm;72;59;S;14;71%;77%;5

Anchorage, United States;Sunny intervals;64;51;A morning shower;65;53;WSW;5;75%;57%;3

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Sunny and hot;103;72;Mostly sunny and hot;100;74;WSW;9;13%;1%;9

Astana, Kazakhstan;Inc. clouds;70;55;A couple of showers;77;56;ENE;14;38%;80%;7

Asuncion, Paraguay;Showers and t-storms;69;62;Heavy a.m. showers;68;45;SSW;11;81%;85%;1

Athens, Greece;Partly sunny, nice;83;66;A shower or t-storm;83;68;N;5;50%;64%;7

Auckland, New Zealand;Rain and drizzle;58;46;Plenty of sunshine;58;44;S;6;70%;1%;2

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunny and hot;113;78;Sunny and very warm;109;80;WNW;12;15%;0%;10

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Cloudy;94;76;Some sun, a t-storm;94;75;SSW;6;65%;66%;9

Bangalore, India;Showers and t-storms;82;69;Showers and t-storms;80;69;W;11;77%;92%;8

Bangkok, Thailand;Showers around;91;80;Thunderstorms;88;79;SSW;7;80%;88%;6

Barcelona, Spain;Variable cloudiness;73;63;Mostly sunny, nice;76;63;SW;11;69%;2%;8

Beijing, China;Warmer with sunshine;88;63;Partly sunny, warm;93;68;N;8;25%;25%;7

Belgrade, Serbia;A shower or t-storm;79;56;Some sun and nice;73;51;NW;8;53%;4%;7

Berlin, Germany;A t-shower, cooler;65;55;Periods of sun;68;55;SE;10;46%;39%;5

Bogota, Colombia;Rain and drizzle;66;51;A few showers;65;51;SW;5;80%;91%;9

Brasilia, Brazil;Sunny and nice;84;57;Partly sunny;84;58;N;7;54%;3%;5

Bratislava, Slovakia;Cooler with some sun;67;51;Partly sunny;73;53;NNW;8;43%;2%;7

Brussels, Belgium;A p.m. t-shower;64;52;A strong t-storm;74;59;SSW;11;56%;76%;6

Bucharest, Romania;A heavy p.m. t-storm;86;65;Thunderstorms;74;57;ENE;7;85%;88%;6

Budapest, Hungary;Not as warm;73;55;Partly sunny, nice;76;50;WNW;8;34%;3%;7

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Clouding up;62;50;Rain and drizzle;54;45;SSW;7;82%;87%;1

Bujumbura, Burundi;More sun than clouds;88;62;Sun and clouds;90;62;NW;5;34%;30%;6

Busan, South Korea;Morning rain;77;61;Mostly sunny;81;65;WSW;10;55%;0%;9

Cairo, Egypt;Mostly sunny and hot;101;76;Sunshine, very hot;107;76;N;10;13%;0%;10

Cape Town, South Africa;Windy with showers;56;50;A shower in spots;57;42;NNE;9;50%;51%;2

Caracas, Venezuela;A t-storm in spots;82;72;A t-storm in spots;83;71;SE;4;61%;64%;10

Chennai, India;A p.m. t-storm;91;79;Showers and t-storms;95;80;WSW;8;67%;84%;5

Chicago, United States;Mostly sunny, nice;71;56;Partly sunny, nice;77;63;SSW;6;46%;22%;8

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Heavy a.m. t-storms;89;79;Showers and t-storms;86;80;WSW;8;82%;84%;8

Copenhagen, Denmark;Rain;58;52;Mostly cloudy;63;54;SSW;16;72%;44%;6

Dakar, Senegal;Sun and clouds, nice;82;74;Partly sunny;83;75;WSW;8;73%;6%;10

Dallas, United States;Sun and some clouds;86;66;Partly sunny, nice;84;66;SE;6;53%;27%;9

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Mostly sunny, nice;88;72;Sunshine and humid;88;72;SSW;9;72%;2%;6

Delhi, India;A strong t-storm;99;83;Hazy with a t-storm;98;83;SW;6;64%;59%;11

Denver, United States;A heavy thunderstorm;80;55;A t-storm around;87;57;SW;7;33%;64%;8

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Turning cloudy, hot;99;81;A thunderstorm;99;81;SSE;4;67%;89%;9

Dili, East Timor;Sun and clouds;92;73;A shower or t-storm;88;76;SE;6;69%;80%;5

Dublin, Ireland;Rain this afternoon;60;52;Rain and a t-storm;64;50;SW;12;84%;89%;4

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Pleasant and warmer;88;62;Mostly sunny, warm;93;64;N;7;25%;1%;9

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Turning sunny, nice;76;69;Clouds and sun;76;68;ENE;13;74%;3%;9

Hanoi, Vietnam;Rain and a t-storm;88;79;Rain, a thunderstorm;88;78;ESE;6;77%;80%;4

Harare, Zimbabwe;Sunny and delightful;73;43;Mostly sunny, nice;75;46;SE;5;46%;1%;6

Havana, Cuba;Showers and t-storms;87;76;Showers and t-storms;87;75;SSW;8;77%;78%;10

Helsinki, Finland;Increasing clouds;71;52;Cooler;57;46;E;9;87%;70%;2

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Clouds and sun;90;75;Showers and t-storms;90;75;S;8;83%;84%;8

Hong Kong, China;A thunderstorm;89;79;Showers around;91;80;ESE;7;71%;85%;11

Honolulu, United States;Breezy with some sun;87;74;Some sun;88;74;NE;13;55%;65%;12

Hyderabad, India;Strong thunderstorms;90;75;A couple of t-storms;89;76;W;11;71%;83%;10

Islamabad, Pakistan;Mostly sunny, cooler;94;77;A thunderstorm;101;78;NNW;13;47%;52%;10

Istanbul, Turkey;Sunshine and nice;79;65;A t-storm around;85;65;NE;6;62%;83%;7

Jakarta, Indonesia;Sun and some clouds;91;75;A p.m. t-storm;92;76;ESE;7;67%;66%;6

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Cooler in the p.m.;104;82;Partly sunny, warm;101;83;N;13;40%;0%;12

Johannesburg, South Africa;Plenty of sun;68;39;Sunny and cooler;58;30;SSE;9;39%;0%;5

Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunny and hot;94;54;Mostly sunny;90;55;NNE;4;16%;0%;11

Karachi, Pakistan;Partly sunny, nice;93;86;A shower in places;95;85;WSW;11;64%;44%;12

Kathmandu, Nepal;A little p.m. rain;79;68;Showers and t-storms;82;68;SSE;5;74%;71%;8

Khartoum, Sudan;Clouding up, hot;112;82;Mostly sunny and hot;111;84;WNW;8;9%;0%;13

Kiev, Ukraine;Partly sunny;86;63;Thunderstorms;70;56;NNW;10;74%;74%;5

Kingston, Jamaica;Partly sunny, breezy;90;80;An afternoon shower;90;80;ESE;14;63%;64%;11

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Decreasing clouds;87;71;Partly sunny, nice;88;71;WNW;4;64%;31%;5

Kolkata, India;An a.m. thunderstorm;101;80;A t-storm or two;98;80;S;8;63%;82%;11

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A t-storm around;92;76;A t-storm in spots;91;76;SE;5;78%;57%;9

La Paz, Bolivia;A shower in the p.m.;58;33;A t-storm in spots;56;31;N;13;50%;64%;7

Lagos, Nigeria;A shower or t-storm;92;77;A t-storm around;88;78;SW;6;71%;78%;8

Lima, Peru;Partly sunny;71;63;Clouds and sun;70;63;S;8;69%;10%;5

Lisbon, Portugal;Sunny and warmer;89;63;Clouds and sun, nice;80;61;NNW;9;50%;1%;7

London, United Kingdom;Inc. clouds;66;55;A little a.m. rain;65;53;SSW;17;71%;67%;3

Los Angeles, United States;Turning sunny;71;59;Clouds, then sun;74;59;S;6;65%;1%;9

Luanda, Angola;Mostly sunny;84;71;Sunny and pleasant;82;69;E;6;70%;3%;6

Madrid, Spain;Sunny and hot;91;64;Clouds and sun, hot;94;65;NW;5;38%;3%;9

Male, Maldives;Cloudy;88;81;Mostly cloudy;86;81;SW;10;68%;2%;8

Manaus, Brazil;Spotty showers;89;78;A couple of showers;90;77;NNE;4;70%;71%;6

Manila, Philippines;Heavy p.m. showers;89;79;A t-storm in spots;93;79;E;7;68%;65%;9

Melbourne, Australia;Partial sunshine;57;42;Increasing clouds;57;47;SW;7;69%;71%;2

Mexico City, Mexico;A t-storm in spots;81;58;A t-storm in spots;79;57;NNE;8;45%;64%;15

Miami, United States;Thunderstorms;85;78;Showers and t-storms;87;78;SSW;11;74%;84%;7

Minsk, Belarus;Clouds and sun;70;50;Partly sunny;68;48;NW;9;60%;6%;5

Mogadishu, Somalia;Cooler in the p.m.;93;77;A shower in the p.m.;87;77;SSW;13;65%;80%;9

Montevideo, Uruguay;Increasing clouds;60;48;A morning shower;56;47;S;8;81%;66%;2

Montreal, Canada;Pleasant and warmer;77;57;Increasing clouds;80;60;WSW;1;55%;63%;8

Moscow, Russia;Clouds and sun;69;51;A shower in spots;70;49;E;6;53%;43%;4

Mumbai, India;A t-storm around;90;80;Thunderstorms;88;81;WSW;10;82%;93%;6

Nairobi, Kenya;Clouds and sun, nice;79;53;Mostly sunny;79;55;NE;5;58%;16%;9

New York, United States;Misty this morning;69;56;Inc. clouds;72;55;ENE;6;51%;13%;7

Nicosia, Cyprus;Turning cloudy, warm;92;68;Sunny and hot;95;69;W;9;35%;0%;9

Novosibirsk, Russia;Rather cloudy, warm;74;52;A morning shower;70;56;E;8;60%;53%;5

Osaka-shi, Japan;Rain and drizzle;69;64;A shower or two;76;56;ENE;6;76%;61%;7

Oslo, Norway;Rain, heavy at times;59;50;Spotty showers;61;49;SE;7;80%;86%;4

Ottawa, Canada;Pleasant and warmer;77;51;Mostly sunny;81;56;SSW;7;57%;30%;8

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A t-storm around;85;80;A shower in places;85;78;E;9;80%;71%;5

Panama City, Panama;Showers and t-storms;87;76;Thunderstorms;85;77;S;7;86%;86%;7

Paramaribo, Suriname;Heavy showers;84;75;Heavy showers;87;76;E;6;85%;98%;8

Paris, France;Clouds and sun;67;53;A strong t-storm;81;59;S;9;53%;76%;7

Perth, Australia;Sunny and pleasant;73;50;Sunny and pleasant;73;50;ENE;9;49%;0%;3

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Showers around;90;77;A shower or t-storm;90;77;SW;6;75%;68%;8

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Clouds;85;73;Partly sunny;84;74;SE;13;73%;44%;5

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Mostly sunny;95;74;An afternoon shower;94;75;SE;5;48%;64%;11

Prague, Czech Republic;A thundershower;65;48;Clouds and sun, nice;72;50;SSE;7;38%;5%;6

Pyongyang, North Korea;Showers around;75;54;Mostly sunny;82;60;SSE;9;53%;41%;8

Quito, Ecuador;A few showers;70;53;Spotty showers;67;52;SW;9;75%;86%;7

Rabat, Morocco;Mostly sunny, warmer;85;66;Sunny;83;66;WSW;10;59%;1%;9

Recife, Brazil;A few showers;85;76;Spotty showers;85;76;SE;10;76%;76%;6

Reykjavik, Iceland;Sun and clouds;51;40;Mostly cloudy;50;41;NNE;12;50%;14%;2

Riga, Latvia;Periods of rain;72;48;Spotty showers;70;47;WSW;4;58%;70%;5

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Partly sunny, humid;85;71;Sunny and very warm;86;72;NNW;5;63%;0%;4

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Plenty of sun;103;80;Sunny and very warm;109;77;NNE;10;6%;0%;13

Rome, Italy;Mostly sunny;83;59;Partial sunshine;85;59;WSW;6;48%;3%;7

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Mostly sunny, nice;73;52;Mainly cloudy;71;56;ESE;8;60%;18%;4

San Francisco, United States;Low clouds breaking;65;58;A bit of rain;64;55;W;9;64%;67%;4

San Jose, Costa Rica;Couple of t-storms;80;65;Showers and t-storms;79;66;NE;4;79%;87%;9

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Partly sunny;87;78;A stray shower;87;79;ESE;10;70%;65%;12

San Salvador, El Salvador;A t-storm in spots;76;68;Showers and t-storms;75;67;S;4;96%;87%;10

Sana'a, Yemen;Increasing clouds;87;55;Turning out cloudy;87;59;N;8;12%;8%;16

Santiago, Chile;A shower in the p.m.;52;36;Cool with some sun;54;34;W;3;60%;11%;2

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Mostly sunny;86;74;An afternoon shower;86;75;SE;6;73%;64%;11

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Warmer with sunshine;88;56;Not as warm;79;58;NNW;8;50%;1%;7

Seattle, United States;Inc. clouds;77;57;Rain tapering off;63;50;SSW;9;75%;82%;3

Seoul, South Korea;Rain and drizzle;78;59;Mostly sunny;81;63;S;7;51%;2%;9

Shanghai, China;Some sun, very warm;86;70;Some sun, very warm;88;73;SE;8;47%;19%;8

Singapore, Singapore;Clouds and sun;92;82;A t-storm in spots;90;83;SE;6;77%;66%;9

Sofia, Bulgaria;Thunderstorms;77;59;Showers and t-storms;69;51;W;11;77%;61%;7

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Sun and some clouds;86;77;A shower in spots;85;78;E;10;75%;65%;11

Stockholm, Sweden;Pouring morning rain;65;49;Spotty showers;59;49;SW;9;72%;85%;4

Sydney, Australia;Showers;65;57;Spotty showers;65;57;SSW;12;79%;90%;2

Taipei City, Taiwan;Partly sunny;91;77;A t-storm in spots;89;78;E;7;75%;52%;10

Tallinn, Estonia;A little p.m. rain;73;51;Rather cloudy;62;48;SW;6;76%;70%;5

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Sunny and pleasant;87;62;Mostly sunny;93;67;N;7;22%;0%;8

Tbilisi, Georgia;Partly sunny, warm;86;62;Mostly sunny;82;61;NNW;11;50%;29%;8

Tehran, Iran;Sunshine and hot;100;73;Sunny and hot;99;73;NNE;9;8%;0%;11

Tel Aviv, Israel;Plenty of sunshine;89;69;Sunny and pleasant;89;70;NE;9;49%;0%;10

Tirana, Albania;Sun, some clouds;90;65;Partial sunshine;89;62;ENE;6;44%;2%;7

Tokyo, Japan;Cloudy and breezy;70;66;Breezy with rain;77;68;WNW;17;72%;69%;6

Toronto, Canada;Mostly sunny;66;53;Mostly sunny, nice;71;57;WSW;5;63%;10%;7

Tripoli, Libya;Partly sunny;79;66;Sunny and pleasant;78;64;SSE;9;68%;0%;10

Tunis, Tunisia;Breezy with sunshine;82;63;Sunny and pleasant;82;62;SSE;11;54%;0%;9

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Pleasant and warmer;72;41;Sunlit and beautiful;78;46;NE;9;21%;0%;9

Vancouver, Canada;Mostly cloudy;76;58;Rain tapering off;60;48;SE;5;76%;100%;2

Vienna, Austria;Partly sunny, cooler;67;50;Partly sunny;74;51;SSE;5;38%;4%;7

Vientiane, Laos;Clouds, a t-storm;89;76;A t-storm or two;87;76;E;6;80%;86%;9

Vilnius, Lithuania;Rather cloudy;69;48;Clouds and sun;69;46;W;7;57%;15%;5

Warsaw, Poland;Partly sunny, nice;73;50;Some sun, pleasant;71;50;SW;9;45%;14%;6

Wellington, New Zealand;Clearing;52;47;Breezy with some sun;54;47;S;16;74%;63%;2

Yangon, Myanmar;A few showers;84;77;Showers and t-storms;87;78;S;7;82%;92%;9

Yerevan, Armenia;Partly sunny;93;56;Mostly sunny;85;58;NE;6;37%;8%;9

