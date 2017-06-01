Taiwan mountain village residents lose typhoon compensation case

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The Supreme Court on Wednesday ruled against state compensation demands by 123 residents of the village of Xiaolin (小林) in Kaohsiung City over the destruction of their homes by Typhoon Morakot (莫拉克) in 2009.

The storm, which is also known as the August 8 flooding disaster (八八水災), caused widespread destruction in mountainous areas in Southern Taiwan, most precisely in inland parts of Greater Kaohsiung.

While the Supreme Court verdict in effect ends the case, the demands for compensation from the families of 15 residents said to have died because the village head refused to evacuate can still be heard, with the Kaohsiung City Government forced to provide evidence, reports said.

More than 460 residents of Xiaolin, which now forms part of Jiaxian District, died in landslides caused by Typhoon Morakot on August 8, 2009. The survivors demanded a total of NT$2.4 billion (US$79.6 million) in compensation, but the Kaohsiung City Government rejected the claim because the landslides were regarded as a natural disaster, not caused by the actions of government employees.

The residents took their legal action to the High Court, where they demanded a total of close to NT$600 million (US$19.8 million) from the Kaohsiung and Jiaxian governments. Their attorneys argued that so many residents died because local authorities failed to follow the advice from higher-level disaster response centers to evacuate the villagers.