Lions beaten 22-16 by Blues in Auckland in 2nd tour match

AUCKLAND, New Zealand (AP) — The British and Irish Lions conceded a late try and lost 22-16 Wednesday to the Auckland-based Blues in their first-ever match against a New Zealand Super Rugby team.

After an unconvincing tour-opening win over the Provincial Barbarians, the Lions were beaten three tries to one by the Blues, who are in last place in the New Zealand Super Rugby conference.

Replacement flyhalf Ihaia West scored and converted his own try in the 73rd minute to overturn a fleeting 16-15 lead held by the Lions, delivering an early defeat to Warren Gatland's touring squad and a significant setback ahead of the three-test series against the All Blacks.

The Lions' tour becomes immeasurably more difficult from Saturday when they face the Christchurch-based Crusaders who are unbeaten in 14 matches.