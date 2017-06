AUCKLAND, New Zealand (AP) — The Auckland-based Blues beat the British and Irish Lions 22-16 at Eden Park on Wednesday in the second match of the Lions' 10-match tour of New Zealand.

Blues 22 (Reiko Ioane, Sonny Bill Williams, Ihaia West tries; Stephen Perofeta conversion; Ihaia West conversion, penalty) def. British and Irish Lions 16 (C.J. Stander try; Leigh Halfpenny conversion, 3 penalties). HT: 12-10.