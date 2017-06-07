Taiwan crushes South Korea in EABA Final

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- Taiwan's basketball team defeated South Korea's squad 77-64 in the final round of the East Asia Basketball Association (EABA) Championship 2017 in Nagano, Japan.

Team Taiwan's point guard Liu Cheng (劉錚) led the way with 23 points, while naturalized Taiwanese player Quincy Davis chipped in 21 points and 13 rebounds.

Taiwan started to assert control in the second half and by the fourth quarter it was ahead by as much as 18 points at one stage, with the team ending the game with a 14 point advantage for the win.

Taiwan upset Japan on Tuesday in the semifinals, while South Korea had upset China to reach the championship round.

The East Asia Basketball Association Championship is the qualifying tournament for the International Basketball Federation (FIBA) Asia Cup 2017 which will be held in Lebanon from Aug. 8-20.

The qualifier held in Nagano was comprised of teams from Taiwan, Japan, Hong Kong, Macau, South Korea, and China.