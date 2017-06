TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The basalt landscape of Siji Islet (西吉嶼) is pictured from the air, featuring the fascinating Penghu, the second smallest county in Taiwan.

The Four Islands of Southern Penghu Exhibition is being held at the Penghu Marine Geopark Center from June 4 to Aug. 20. The photography exhibition showcases the richness of the ecosystem on the islet. For more information, visit the official website.