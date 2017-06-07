Enter the bag lady: Nutty nun sacks trashman

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- Last week a video surfaced of a Buddhist nun in Citong Township of Yunlin County savagely smashing a sanitation worker with a sack of garbage after he rejected her bag of unsorted trash.

In the video, originally posted on Breaking News Commune (爆料公社), a sanitation worker is shown handing a bag back to a nun as its contents had apparently not been properly sorted for recycling, as is the strict requirement in Taiwan. In a heartbeat, the nun suddenly transforms into Jet Li from the film "Shaolin Temple" as she chases down the hapless garbage man like the kung fu move "Fierce Tiger Crashes Down the Mountain," and smashes the bag over his head.

She then beats an equally hasty retreat, much like a sped up version of the Tai Chi move "Monkey Retreats."



"Crouching Tiger Hidden Nun."





"Fierce Tiger Leaps Over Gorge."



"White Ape Presents Fruit."

The sanitation worker stands still for a moment in shock and then incredulously relates his terrible tale to the nearby shopkeeper.

Part II "Return of the Nun"

The police soon arrived and when they tried to question her about the incident, she refused to cooperate.

Police had to forcibly drag her to the police station where she continued to struggle and it took three officers to restrain her as she flailed and kicked them with feet of fury. Some of the officers suffered minor bruises from her kung fu kicks, and one even suffered a bite wound.



Gotta watch out for those lethal legs!

The nun was reported to be 50 years old and had left her temple to live with her relatives.