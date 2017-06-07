EU to screen Bangladeshi goods for explosives

DHAKA, Bangladesh (AP) — The European Union has slapped new security screening on imports from Bangladesh.

The move demands that all air and sea shipments undergo screening for explosives before entering the European bloc.

Businesses worry the new requirements will make it costlier to sell products to EU nations. Just over half of Bangladeshi exports go to the EU, accounting for $18.68 billion in revenues during the last fiscal year.

Government officials said the move was unexpected and that they were given no explanation when informed Monday of the change.

The EU ambassador's office in Dhaka did not immediately respond to a request for comment.