Police in a Taiwanese small town have to patrol both streets and melon farms

TAIPEI (Taiwan News)—Police in a small town in the northeastern Taiwanese county of Yilan not only have to patrol the streets and enforce laws but also have to patrol watermelon farms to ensure that ripe watermelons will be duly and successfully harvested by local farmers who grew them.

Jhuangwei Township in Yilan is called the “hometown of Hami melons” with the planted area reaching 15 hectares. As June of each year is the Hami melons harvesting season and some of the melons have hit the market, local police have officially launched the “Melon Protection Mission” to patrol local melon farms.

Local melon farmers said on Wednesday that this year’s irregular weather coupled with days of heavy rains of late have resulted in some of the melon farms being soaked in water, causing the soaked melons to get rotten easily. The loss from rotten melons, if compounded by good ones being stolen, would mean unrecoverable loss for the farmers, they said.

The Jiaosi Precinct of Yilan Police Bureau said that police have recently activated the melon protection mission to raise police presence in the hope of deterring thieves from making reckless moves and ensuring melon farmers a smooth harvest of what they planted.